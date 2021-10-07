Obiano meets Buhari, as Abia traditional ruler berates FG over state of emergency in Anambra threat

By Peterson Ibi/Umuahia

A traditional ruler in Abia State, Eze Cletus Uwadiegwu Ogbonnaya, has faulted the federal government over reported threat of a declaration of State of Emergency in Anambra state.

The Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had warned that the presidency may be forced to impose State of Emergency in the state to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Malami gave the warning during the week when he fielded questions from State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano however said that the threat was never President Muhammadu Buhari’s idea.

Obiano, who spoke with State House Correspondents after a meeting with Buhari in the Presidential Villa on Thursday disclosed that President Buhari disowned the statement made by Abubakar Malami.

The Governor said he reported Malami to the President on the matter.

The Governor, who had repeatedly absented himself from meetings of governors of southern states as well as those of eastern states where issues of insecurity were discussed, described the threat from Malami as unfortunate, wondering why FG had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern states during massive killings occasioned by banditry.

But speaking at the 7th triennial national delegate conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday, Eze Ogbonnaya lampooned the federal government for contemplating a state of emergency in Anambra state, while not considering it in Borno State which he said is more troubled by terrorists and insurgents.

The traditional ruler, who is a former practicing journalist, called on the federal government to use the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra State to show its non partisanship.

“This Anambra election is a test case for the federal government,” he said. “If a state of emergency is not declared in Borno, which is more troubled by insurgency, why must it be in Anambra?”