Ogun APC backs Abiodun on choice of commissioners

By Michael Adesanya The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday threw its weight behind Governor Dapo Abiodun’s list of Commissioners, describing the allegations of lopsidedness as a distraction for both the party and Abiodun-led administration. Some loyalists of former governor, Olusegun Osoba had on Sunday rejected the list, saying it did not represent the proclamation by Abiodun, “that he will run all inclusive government in the State.”

They also alleged that some individuals they described as “conservatively greedy businessmen and hijackers of power” had “hijacked the soul of the present administration in the State”.

Reacting to the allegations made by Osoba’s loyalists, the State Publicity Secretary of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, in a statement in Abeokuta, said the list was based on the lists of nominees sent by party leaders to the Governor and he followed the instruction.

According to Oladunjoye, the conclusion reached at the party’s caucus meeting, on Friday, October 11 was that every leader of the party in each Federal Constituency should forward a list of candidates to be considered by the governor as Commissioners.

Oladunjoye said contrary to some people’s views that the list is lopsided, investigation by the party revealed that majority of the party members are satisfied with the list.

The statement read, “It would be recalled that at a State Caucus meeting of the party on Friday, October 11, 2019 attended by the State Governor, and our leader, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, it was directed that leaders of the party in each federal constituency should meet and forward the list of commissioner nominees to the party for onward transfer to the Governor. The instruction was followed to the latter.”

“The Governor’s eventual selection of the commissioner-designates was based on the lists signed and submitted by party leaders from all the nine federal constituencies in the state. In fact, the Governor actually deserves to be praised for submitting himself to party supremacy unlike what had obtained in recent past. The approach of Prince Dapo Abiodun was the same as that of our leader, Aremo Segun Osoba, during his tenure, as they both believe in the supremacy of the party.