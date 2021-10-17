Ogun APC Congress: Hoodlums attack Amosun loyalists’congress, as factional Chairmen emerge

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

There was pandemonium at Ake palace in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, venue of All Progressives Congress, APC faction loyal to former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun when heavy gunshots rented the air.

The hoodlums, who stormed the palace at about 10:30 in the morning, shot sporadically into the air to disperse APC members during the commencement of the parallel State Congress at the venue.

Hundreds of loyalists scampered for safety amid pandemonium, as 10 people sustained injuries before security agencies on ground sustained normalcy.

Cityvoice reports that Governor Dapo Abiodun and his loyalists also conducted a parallel congress at the M.K.O Abiola stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The faction of Senator Amosun re-elected Chief Derin Adebiyi while Governor Dapo Abiodun re-elected Chief Yemi Sanusi.

The Abiodun- led congress was conducted by the 7-man State Congress Committee led by Hon. Bayo Ohu and witnessed by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun, Olusegun Agbaje.

Speaking at the exercise, Gov Abiodun, has hailed chieftains and members of party for the peaceful conduct of the state congress of the party in the state.

Abiodun, who spoke after the election of 37 state officials of the party, described the exercise as a transparent and inclusive process.

The governor, however, urged the the new executive committee which had Yemi Sanusi, Aderibigbe Tella and Tunde Oladunjoye as chairman, secretary and publicity secretary, respectively, to work assiduously for the party and position it for victory come 2023.

Addressing the gathering earlier, chairman of congress committee, Bayo Ohu, informed that all aspirants for different elective positions of the party were duly screened on Friday.

He maintained that any congress held outside the MKO Abiola Stadium was nothing but “exercise in futility”.

Ohu said the committee had the mandate of the National Working Committee of the party to monitor the exercise.

He submitted that 1,730 delegates participated in the congress which was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

Ohu said the congress, monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which included the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, was in line with Article 12.7 of the party’s constitution.

The election was conducted largely by voice votes as some contestants withdrew at the congress venue.