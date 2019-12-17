Ogun Assembly confirms 17 out of 18 Commissioner-nominees: see full list

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed 17 out of the 18 Commissioner-nominees sent by Governor Dapo Abiodun to the House.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the screening of the nominees by the state lawmakers.

The unanimous confirmation of the nominees by the lawmakers, through a House Resolution: HR No 049/OG/ 2019, at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, followed the presentation of the Report of the Committee on Selection by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff after which the Minority Leader, Ganiu Oyedeji moved the motion for the adoption of the report and was supported by the Whole House.

According to the report, “out of the 18 nominees, 17 appeared. Only Dr Tomi Coker did not appear; members examined the Curriculum vitaes and other credentials of the 17 nominees and interviewed them. The 17 nominees were found to be eligible and suitable to assume the exalted office of the Honourable Commissioner in Ogun State; the Committee therefore recommend them for the confirmation as Commissioners in Ogun State, having been found eligible as required by Section 192 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Thereafter, the Majority Leader moved the motion for the nominees’ confirmation. It was seconded by Sylvester Abiodun and supported by all lawmakers through a voice vote.

Responding, the Speaker remarked that the State at this time needed quality services beyond politicking and segregation, which was the reason leaders of the legislative caucuses including Oludaisi Elemide, Kemi Oduwole and Yusuf Sheriff gave an overview of their interactions with the nominees from all the three Senatorial Districts on the need to promote synergy amongst all arms of government including relevant stakeholders to advance even development of all parts of the State.

Names of confirmed nominees include Ganiyu Hamzat, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, Funmi Efuwape, Oluwafemi Ogunbanwo, Mr. Dapo AbdulRahman Okubadejo, Dr. Tosin Taiwo, Prof. Sidi Osho, Gbolahan Adeniran, Engr. Oludotun Taiwo, Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi.

Others were Olaolu Olabimtan, Morufu Afolabi Afuape, Dr. Kehinde Oluwadare, Adebowale Akinsanya, Olatunji Akinosi, Dr. Adeola Odedina and Tunji Odunlami.

Earlier during the screening of the Commissioner nominees, the Speaker alongside his colleagues encouraged them to establish and maintain symbiotic relationship with the legislative arm to ensure effective service delivery.

He also called on Abiodun to consider more youth, women and people with special needs in subsequent appointments in the state.

The nominees were advised to apply the right skills, transparency, accountability and all-inclusiveness as their watchword in the new Ministries, urging them to contribute their quota towards the overall development of the State, to stimulate change in mindset, the infusion of innovation and creativity in governance.