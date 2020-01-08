Ogun deputy governor celebrates 54th birthday at Asero Juvenile Correctional home

By Michael Adesanya /Abeokuta

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako- Oyedele has expressed the need to guide the youth and support them for the future because they are the leaders of tomorrow.

Salako-Oyedele spoke while celebrating her 54th birthday with the Children of Juvenile Correctional Home, Asero -Abeokuta where she renovated a hall, classrooms and donated sporting facilities for the use of the children.

Salako – Oyedele also pledged that the current administration would be responsible and support the children in order to ensure a good future for them.

The Deputy Governor added that she would use her office to support the centre in whatever capacity, saying she would give all her best to build the future of the state.

Her words: “It is very important to guide our youth because they are the tomorrow of this country. Some of them are there because they have social issues and some of them for special needs”.

Salako-Oyedele also charged the less privileged to take advantage of every positive opportunity that comes their way, as this would not only make them successful but add great values to their lives and environment.

The Deputy Governor, who was full of excitement in identifying with the children, said her motivation was a desire to impact lives. She said once this iwas done, she was fulfilled celebrating her birthday.

” I want to impact peoples lives, because it is not just about eating and drinking, but making a change in people’s life. This time last year, I was at Ijamido Children’s Home in Ota and the Home for Special needs, Ijebu Ode, this year. I decided to touch the lives of another set of children and do something impactful.

“The vision of our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun is to build a future for everybody in Ogun State and build it together. There is not much better ways of building future than equipping our children for the future, so it is my pleasure and honour to be here today to identify with these children” she said.

While thanking staffers of the Home for working diligently to take care of the children, she prayed that God will reward and bless their own wards.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Oluranti Oladehinde thankrd the Deputy Governor for her motherly gesture, adding that her show of love towards the children would give them a sense of belonging.

Thanking the Deputy Governor on behalf of the home, the class captain, Master Samod Dapo-Abiodun expressed appreciation and wished her more fruitful celebrations.