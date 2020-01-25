Ogun election rerun: INEC distributes sensitive materials

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday stributed sensitive materials for supplementary election scheduled to hold in 13 polling units in Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal Constituency in Ogun State.

INEC Commissioner in charge of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo state, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola disclosed this to newsmen after the distribution of sensitive materials to the respective local governments as witnessed by stakeholders at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abeokuta branch.

It would be recalled the rerun was ordered following Court of Appeal judgement nullifying elections in the areas over alleged malpractices and electoral violence which marred its conduct at last year’s.

He said the electoral umpire have prepared well for the election and necessary arrangements have been concluded for the rerun. He further admonised electorates to comport themselves for the exercise.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Abdulganiy Raji stated that materials will be shared at the local government and that the adhoc officials have been trained two days ago for the task.

Meanwhile, the state government have cancelled environmental sanitation at the affected local councils.