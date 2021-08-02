Ogun governor Dapo Abiodun’s father dies at 89

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The father of the Ogun State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun has died at the age of 89.

A statement issued by the Abiodun family of Iperu-Remo revealed that the deceased passed away today after a brief illness.

“Dr Abiodun, a devout Christian, is survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members, amongst them the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun”, the statement said.

“The deceased, an educationist, worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called ‘Baba Teacher’ due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students”.

The statement, signed by Governor Dapo Abiodun, said further announcements will be made by the family in due course.