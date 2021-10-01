Ogun governor signs anti-open grazing bill Into law

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, signed into law the Bill to Regulate Animal Grazing and Establishment of Cattle Ranching in Ogun State.

Abiodun assented to the bill during a Security Council meeting in the State Secretariat at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta in the presence of the State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Kunle Oluomo.

He therefore called on the security agencies to swing immediately into action and enforce provisions of the law.

He said that this is a subject matter that has been discussed along the length and breadth of the country and which “we southern governors have discussed and endorsed”.

The State, Cityvoice reports has witnessed peace among various ethnic nationalities until the recent farmer- herder skirmishes.

Abiodun noted that cattle rearers have a six- month period of grace before it becomes illegal in the state for cattle rearers to occupy unapproved public areas and private land with their livestock for grazing.

The law also prohibits the act of moving cattle around public places by herders.

A committee was also setup to midwife the implementation and enforcement of the new law and it will be headed by the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina.

The signing of the anti-open grazing law by the Governor followed the decision of the Southern Governors’ Forum last August, setting the September deadline to pass the law across Member States.