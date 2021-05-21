Ogun Govt announces temporary ban on sales of industrial gas in aftermath of fatal explosions

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

In order to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents of Ogun State, the state government on Friday put a temporary stop to the sale of industrial gas in the state, as a result of recent multiple gas explosion.

This was made known by the State Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo during a stakeholders meeting in Abeokuta, in order to find lasting solution to the problem.

Ogunbanwo noted that all major stakeholders in the gas sector were expected to abide by the directives, saying, “anyone found guilty of selling adulterated gas products or violating safety protocols would have full weight of the law to contend with”.

He reiterated that Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun had been in consultations with the federal authorities, charging relevant agencies of government and the Nigerian Police to move round the nooks and crannies of the State, investigate and bring to book whoever found culpable of any sharp practices or negligence that could cause further occurrence.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya described the incidence as an ugly development, which must be nipped in the bud.

Earlier, a team consisting Ogunbanwo, Oresanya, the Permanent Secretary fot he Ministry of Environment, Rasaki Ojetola and other government officials had visited different sites of the explosion and some gas plant outlets, which necessitated the shutdown of two of the plants in Omida and Idi-Ori in Abeokuta metropolis.