Ogun Govt approves bill for establishment of Amotekun Corp

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday evening approved the proposed bill for the creation of the Ogun State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Amotekun.

The approval was given at the State Executive Council meeting which held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan secretariat, Abeokuta, the state capital after an extensive deliberation that lasted close 10 hours and presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Mr Adegbolahan Adeniran, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said the presentation of the bill before the state council followed the earlier approval by the Attorney Generals and Commissioner of Justice of the six Southwest states.

He assured that the state’s Amotekun Corp will be headed by a state Commandant, adding that the bill also allows for collaborative efforts between the six Southwest states should the need arise.

The Commissioner expressed optimism that the bill will get speedy attention from the state lawmakers so that the Governor can also give the required assent without delay.

Adeniran said: “We presented the bill for the creation of the Ogun State Security Network Agency or what many call the Amotekun Corp Bill of 2020.

“Today, the Executive Council of Ogun State met and adopted a draft, as amended, of a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency. This agency is the agency that will comprise of the Amotekun Corp and this bill will be transmitted to the house of assembly before the end of this week,” he said.

”The Amotekun Security outfit had already been launched by the Governors of the Southwestern states. However, it became very clear that there was a need for a legal backing for that operations.

“This made all the Attorneys General of the Southwest zone including Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos state to come together with the intervention of DAWN commission that has been piloting the process and we are able to have a draft model bill to be adopted by each of the state in accordance with their local circumstances and situations as the need arises.”