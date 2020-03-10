Home Metro Ogun govt confirms second case of Covid-19

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta
The Ogun state government on Monday charged residents not to exercise any forms of  panic in the face of the detection of a second  coronavirus case  in the state saying that the government  is on top of the situation

The state commissioner for health, Dr Tomi  Coker made the appeal in Abeokuta, while confirming the discovery of second case of the virus in the state.
She said that other 39 contacts who are being monitored daily at an isolation centre in the state  have not come up with any symptom
She however asked residents to always maintain adequate personal and environmental hygiene  to reduce the spread of the virus

