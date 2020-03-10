Ogun govt confirms second case of Covid-19

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The state commissioner for health, Dr Tomi Coker made the appeal in Abeokuta, while confirming the discovery of second case of the virus in the state.

She said that other 39 contacts who are being monitored daily at an isolation centre in the state have not come up with any symptom

She however asked residents to always maintain adequate personal and environmental hygiene to reduce the spread of the virus

The Ogun state government on Monday charged residents not to exercise any forms of panic in the face of the detection of a second coronavirus case in the state saying that the government is on top of the situation