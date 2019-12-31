Ogun govt denies alleged rejection of Mulero as Oba-elect of Ibeseland

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has denied reports that it rejected the selection of Prince Mulero Rotimi, as the new Oba -elect of Ibeseland.

This followed some reports in the media that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun had, through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Kunle Osota announced the rejection of the process.

The Ibese kingmakers were said to have selected Prince Mulero Rotimi as the new Oba-elect of Ibese town, having followed due process.

Ibese is one of the communities in Yewa North Local Government of the state where Dangote Cement company is located.

Some aggrieved members of the community had, on Monday, December 23, staged a protest at the Governor’s office in Oke-Mosan against the selection of Mulero by the Kingmakers as the new Oba.

But when the Kingmakers, alongside other chiefs and some members of the community, visited the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Monday, Osota explained that it was another demonstration of hate speech that the government is waging war against the community.

Osota said: “We have a process that we have been following here. Normally, there should be a meeting between the Chief makers and local government to determine the selection and where there is need for vote, the kingmakers will vote and after that the document that contains the outcome of the meeting will be presented to us for thorough checking whether due process has been followed before we give approval.

“We will collect all the documents and send them to the Ministry of Justice and once that’s done, other executives too will check the document so nobody has the power here to reject anything unlawfully.”

He however pledged to ensure that justice prevails and that the rightful person selected through due process ascend the throne as soon as the ministry gets a new Commissioner.

The Chairman, Afobaje of Ibeseland, Chief Tajudeen Aremu who spoke on behalf of other Chiefs, explained that they have been on the process for three years, adding that there are two major families that are entitled to the throne – Alango and Oloko and it is the turn of the Oloko to produce the king after the demise of the late Oba Joel Bamgbose of the Alango family .

His words: “When we wrote to the Oloko family to give us someone for king, since it’s their turn to produce the king, six people indicated and we insisted they should have meeting and decide who gets the crown. After then two people among them withdrew and four contestants were left.

“After the whole thing, we conducted an interview, followed other due process and Mulero qualified for the stool. And after the due process, there was no protest among the community members and after then we requested for approval to make Mulero the king, but the then Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs delayed in granting the approval up till date”.