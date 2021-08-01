Ogun kickboxing coach, Ogunsuyi dies in Ilorin during tourney

Olufunke Ogunsuyi, the head coach of kickboxing in Ogun State has died. Her body was found in her hotel room in Ilorin on Saturday.

Ogunsuyi, who was in Ilorin to participate in the Kwara Zonal and Invitational Kickboxing Championship, was an official at the competition and a coach of two of the athletes who participated in the tournament.

Her death became known after absence was noticed on Saturday around noon when all officials were supposed to converge for the commencement of the final ceremony of the competition.

Calls to her phone were made several times by other officials but they got no response.

Organizers and other colleagues afterward went to her hotel room, broke the door and found her body. She was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Ilorin and her body was deposited at the mortuary in the hospital.

The final of the Kwara Zonal and Invitational Kickboxing Championship, which was supposed to hold on Saturday, was postponed till Sunday in respect of the deceased.