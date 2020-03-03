Ogun lawmakers pass Amotekun bill, confirms commissioner nominee

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly today passed the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps bill.

This came barely 19 days after receiving the bill from the Executive Arm of the government.

The bill titled: “HB No 35/OG/2020- “A Bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Netwrk Agency and Amotekun Corps to Assist in Maintaining Law and Order in the State and Connected Purposes” was passed during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

This followz the presentation of report of the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Strategy by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif.

Sherif thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report which was seconded by Hon. Musefiu Lamidi and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote after which the bill was later read and adopted Clause- by – Clause by the Committee of the whole House.

The motion for the third reading of the bill was later moved by the Majority Leader, seconded by Hon. Olusola Adams, while the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Deji Adeyemo, did the third reading of the bill.

Oluomo, thereafter directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

The action is part of the Assembly’s determination to stem crimes and criminalities in the State.

Meanwhile, the Assembly had approved the nomination of a Commissioner nominee, Dairo Olugbenga Adetokunbo, who was screened earlier in the day following the transmission of his nominee via a correspondence from Governopr Dapo Abiodun in the previous week shortly after the last plenary of the Assembly.

The approval was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Committee on Transportation led by Oludaisi Elemide, who also moved the motion for its adoption which was seconded by Musefiu Lamidi

The confirmation of the nominee was thereafter done through a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by Solomon Osho and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

Oluomo stated that the unanimous confirmation of the nomination of the nominee by the lawmakers was based on the information and documents presented by the nominee as at the time of the screening earlier conducted in the day.

The nominee had earlier been screened during a session presided over by the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Oludaisi Elemide, with a charge on him to put his experience in transportation management to bear if confirmed by the Assembly and sworn in by Governor Abiodun.Abiodun.