Ogun LG Elections: NNPP offers free forms to intending aspirants

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has began the distribution of expression of interest forms to intending aspirants for free of charge.

It would be recalled that, two weeks ago, the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) released guidelines and time Table for the elections.

According to a statement issued and signed by the NNPP Chairman, Oginni Olaposi and available to Newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, indicated that NNPP would be given the forms to interested aspirants both male and female for free of charge.

Oginni said, the action is in furtherance to the Party’s zeal of making political platform affordable to the commoners in the society, stressing that the Free expression of intent forms demonstrates the commitment of NNPP Leadership to encourage Nigerian Youths to Participate in Politics at zero Cost.

Our reporter reports that the collection of EOI forms will be between 11th and 25th of May 2021.

The statement indicated “NNPP hereby use this medium to call on all citizens of Ogun state who have interest in bringing development to the state to come to the party Secretariat to obtain the forms for free”.

Oginni retierated the passion and determination of NNPP to take over governance from the present clueless Dapo Abiodun-led government in 2023 starting from this coming LG Election

He added “We will do everything legally possible to make sure the coming LG Election is free and fair to enable people of the grassroots to get the dividends of democracy”.