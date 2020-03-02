Ogun moves to establish safety commission

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

To ensure maximum protection of lives and property in Ogun State, the state government has expressed its readiness to set up a Safety Commission that would be working closely with relevant safety agencies

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this at the 2020 World Civil Defence Day celebration, with the theme; ‘’Civil Defence and First Aid in Every Home”, held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the safety commission would be the first point of call for protection.

He said the Commission would be going round schools, public gatherings and offices in the State to educate people on first aid emergency procedures, fire alarm, smoke detector, noting that all the moves were aimed at making sure that emergency situations and accidents were better managed in the State.

His words: “We have been working on how to strengthen our emergency management in the state and this involves the State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA) bill going to the House of Assembly, so that it can be assented to, in order to have a very coordinated and precise ways of addressing disaster and emergency.

‘’we will also be having Local Emergency Management Committee in every Local Government, involving the Chairmen, heads of security agencies in the Local Government Areas, Medical Officers and other relevant stakeholders, which will act as first respondents and people with local knowledge”, he said.

He said the state government looked forward to work closely with the Corps in delivering first aid at every home.

The State Commander of the Corps, Hamed Abodunrin, said the World Civil Defence Day 2020 was aimed at ensuring that at least a member of each family should be able to provide help in emergency cases, which required them to be familiar with the notions of first aid and ambulance services.

Highlight of the event was the inspection of parade and presentation of scholarship to deserving students by the Governor.