Ogun police kill one suspected kidnapper, arrest another

By Michael Adesanya

Barely 24 hrs after two members of a kidnap syndicate were gunned down in Itori area of Ewekoro local government, men of Ogun state police command in another bloody encounter have arrested one member of a kidnap syndicate while one was gunned down at Ilala forest in Imala area of Abeokuta North local government area of Ogun state.

Command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the gun battle between the police and the kidnappers was as a result of information received by the police at Imala divisional headquarters that six armed kidnappers were sighted in the forest.

Upon the information, the Dpo Imala division, Bernards Ediagbonya quickly mobilized his men, the hunters, vigilante men, So Safe corps as well as Fulani youth and stormed the forest.

On getting to the scene, the hoodlums, who sighted the team from afar opened fire on them, and the team engaged them in gun duel. In the process, one of the hoodlums was gunned down, while another one who identified himself as Usman Maidama was arrested.

Other members of the gang escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries. Recovered from them are: one single barrel gun, one face mask and two pairs of sandal.

The command’s onslaught operations against bandits have been yeilding positive results, four Ak 47 rifles have been recovered from the hoodlums within the last three weeks, while some of the bandits have met their waterloo during exchange of fire within the same period.

The commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who expressed satisfaction with the consistent fight against criminals by men of the command, has ordered the transfer of the case to anti kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation, while assuring the good people of the state that the clamp down on hoodlums in every part of the state will be a continuous exercise.

He also directed that the escaped members of the gang be hunted and brought to justice as soon as possible.