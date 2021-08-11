Ogun police nab herdsman clutching AK 47 rifle inside forest

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have apprehended a herdsman who simply identified himself as Mohammed, that was armed with one AK 47 rifle.

Cityvoice reported that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday inside CAC Oha forest, Iwoye-Ketu in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following an information received by the Divisional Police Officer, Imeko Divisional headquarters, that two young Fulani boys were sighted inside the forest with one of them bearing an AK 47 rifle.

Acting on information, Oyeyemi added that the DPO quickly mobilised his men, in company with other stakeholders like the hunters, Vigilante men, So-safe corps and stormed the said forest.

He said, “After hours of combing the forest, one Mohammed was seen hiding in the bush with one AK 47 rifle, and he was promptly arrested.

“The arrested armed boy is strongly suspected to be a member of kidnap syndicates who have been terrorizing the area for quite some time now. ”

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Abeokuta for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the entire forest be properly combed with the view to apprehend other members of his gang.