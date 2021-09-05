Ogun police nabs driver, two others over diversion of ₦4.7m goods

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a driver and two others for allegedly diverting goods belonging to a company worth about ₦4.7m.

The goods, Cityvoice reports, belong to Hayat Kimya Company, situated in Agbara area of the state.

According to the state Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the driver, Oluwaseyi Oyetunde, who is a staff of the company, on the 24th August, 2021, was asked to take the goods to a customer in Lagos; but he disappeared with the truck and the goods.

Oyeyemi said said one Oluwatosin Ayodeji reported the incident at the Agbara Divisional headquarters of the command.

Acting on the report, the Divisional Police Officer for Agbara, Saleh Dahiru detailed crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the driver and the goods.

Oyeyemi said the team embarked on intelligence-based investigation and traced the driver and the truck to Lagos where he was promptly arrested with the empty truck.

He explained that during interrogation, the driver confessed that he diverted the goods to the receivers, who bought the goods from him at a give-away price.

He said his confession led the policemen to the shops of the two receivers; Segun Oluwaseun and Chijeoke Ogbu, where parts of the stolen goods were recovered and the two receivers arrested.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered a full investigation into the case with the view to recovering the remaining stolen goods, and charge the suspects to court for prosecution.