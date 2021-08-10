Ogun records 85 new Covid-19 cases, increases testing – health commissioner

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Eighty-five new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ogun State on Monday, August 9, according to the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker.

She also attributed the figure to increased testing and surveillance being carried out across the length and breadth of the state.

In a release, Dr. Coker urged the members of the public not to panic by the significant rise in Covid-19 cases, saying that decision to increase testing in all the local government areas of the state would help the carriers of the virus know their status and ensure they receive timely treatment.

Coker, said that 55 of the cases were reported in Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government while Abeokuta South recorded 14, Ikenne 7, Sagamu 5, Ijebu-Ode 3 and Yewa South 1.

She pointed that the government is doing its best to curtail the third wave of the pandemic, just as she solicited for the support of all and sundry in containing the virus.

The Commissioner, however, called on residents to present themselves for vaccination as soon as the second phase begins, adding that “no one is safe until all is vaccinated.

“The significant rise in cases is due to the increased testing and surveillance being carried out across the state. The public should, therefore, not panic.

“We urge residents to adhere strictly to non-pharmacological interventions by ensuring the wearing of face masks properly, regular hand washing, maintaining physical distancing, avoiding large gathering, as well as coughing into the elbow, ” she said.