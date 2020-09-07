Ogun schools to reopen for three hours daily from September 21

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Ogun state government has announced Monday, September 21st for reopening of schools in the state for the first term of 2020/2021 academic session.

It however reduced the hours for primary and secondary school to three hours every day.

According to statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin on Monday night, explained that colleges and tertiary institutions will have normal lecture hours.

Somorin explained that while primary 1 to primary 3 will go to school from 8.00am to 11.00am, primary 4 to primary will go to class from 12.00noon to 3.00pm, adding that JSS 1 to JSS lecture will be between 8.00am and 11.00am, while SS1 to SS3 will attend classes from 12.00noon to 3.00pm.

The statement however said Technical and Vocational will operate their normal school hours of 8.00am to 2.00pm while

tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from 21 September, 2020 as may be determined by their respective Management.

The statement reads further, “Early Child Care Development and Education classes i.e 3-5 years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

” Private schools are also expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

” It should be noted that the government had earlier announced that all students had been given automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary 6 students in public primary schools into JSS1 of public secondary schools. However, primary 6 students desirous of placement into the State-owned Boarding Schools will sit for the Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, 12 September, 2020.

“The hitherto JSS3 students who have now been promoted to SS1 will write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October, 2020.

” The Statement emphasised that the COVID-19 guidelines earlier issues for reopening of schools are still in effect and include:

Provision of Sick bays / Isolation rooms in schools.

“Our approach to COVID-19 pandemic management has been deliberate, focused, inclusive and carefully balanced between life and livelihood and this has manifested in the steps we have adopted to the reopening of schools, ensuring safety of our children whilst minimising disruption in their education.

“The guidelines are applicable to all schools in the state whether private or public. I enjoin our students to take full benefits of the reopening of the schools for their education advancement and wish them a very fulfilling 2020/2021 academic year”, the statement concluded.