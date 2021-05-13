Ogun screens 18,000 applicants to fill teaching vacancies

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has screened 18,000 candidates to fill the teaching vacancies in primary, secondary and technical colleges, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, has announced.

Arigbabu said this while fielding questions from newsmen after monitoring the screening at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

The commissioner said that the Teach Intervention Programme of the state government would help to improve teaching and learning.

He said that the process started with the online registration where 18,000 candidates were shortlisted for the screening test which took place in four centres across the state.

Arigbabu stated that 21,000 applicants applied for the teaching vacancies out of which 18,000 were shortlisted, saying that 5,000 of them would be employed to fill the existing vacancies.

“This is the first based test. It allows candidates to sit for the Computer Based Test (CBT) after which those that successfully scale through will go through the second stage which is the oral interview.

“After the oral interview, we will pick the successful candidates that will be fit to teach in our schools,” the commissioner said.

He explained that part of the standard used was that candidates must be a graduate of education, college of education level, post-graduate diploma in education and Higher National Diploma in education.

According to him, education remains the bedrock of any developed nation and competent teachers are needed for effective results.

Some of the candidates commended the government for the employment initiative and also thanked God for being part of the recruitment process.