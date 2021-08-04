Ogun shuts Abeokuta’s Iberekodo market to prevent cholera outbreak

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

In its efforts at safeguarding the state against the outbreak of communicable diseases, especially cholera, the Ogun State government has shut the Iberekodo Daily Market in Abeokuta for operating below public hygiene standard.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Mr Ola Oresanya said the government took the decision to shut down the market due to its dirty environment and heaps of waste dumps within the market .

Oresanya explained that the dirty environment would affect the safety of foodstuffs and other commodities sold in the market.

According to him, since the traders have failed to heed government’s earlier warnings to comply with public hygiene protocols as it relates to market sanitations in the overriding public interest, government has no choice than closing it down.

“The state government will not fold its hands and watch few traders compromise the health of millions of our people by trading in dirty environment,” he said.

Oresanya added that the market would remain shut until the traders clean the market environment of all dirts and clear the illegal dumpsite within the market.

The special adviser warned other traders operating markets across the state , whether daily or weekly to make cleaniness their watchword.

He noted that the state government would not allow trading in dirty and unkept environment especially now that cholera and other communicable diseases are spreading across the country.

Responding, the Iyaloja of Iberekodo Market, Alhaja Monsurat Oladipupo, assured the state government of their readiness to clean the market so that it could be opened for trading activities soon.