Ogun women protest Abiodun’s commissioners list, demand 35% representation

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Hundreds of women on Monday stormed the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta to demand for 35 per cent representation in the cabinet of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, the Governor sent names of 18 Commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The women, under the umbrella of Coalition of More Women in Governance of Ogun State (COWAOS), as at 7.am laid siege at the entrance of the governor’s office as well as the House of Assembly complex.

They were armed with placards with various inscriptions which include: ” we want 50 per cent women in your cabinet”, “fulfil your promise”, “on 35 per cent or more we stand! No less!”, “Tokenism is unacceptable” and “11.1 per cent women in your cabinet is unacceptable”.

While speaking on behalf of the Coalition, the convener, Dr. Abiola-Akiyode described the list as an affront to women in the state, adding that the women of the state are angry with the governor.

She said the women rejected the commissioner nominees list submitted by the governor on the ground that there is only 11.5 per cent women representation, arguing that the governor has refused to fulfill his promise of 50 per cent women representation in his cabinet.

Akiode submitted that the women would not leave the governor’s office premises until their demand was met, saying the governor must not take the state to retogression through some of his decision.

Her words; “We are back here because we are concerned about the number of women the governor has appointed in his cabinet.

“Many of the governors in the past have appointed more than 35 per cent and it will be a retogression if this present administration is doing anything lesser. Gbenga Daniel had about 37 per cent women representation in his governance and Ibikunle Amosun appointed like 45 per cent of women. Women have held great positions and we have achieved a lot.

“We were shocked to see the list the governor sent to the House of Assembly and we think this is an affront, looking at our contribution to his emergence. We want to say here and we want the governor to come and give us the actual fact that our demand would be met.

“The governor cannot afford to leave or abandon us. We want at least 35 per cent women representation.”

Addressing the angrieved protesters, the deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele said the governor is gender sensitive and would ensure more appointment of women in his cabinet.

She urged them not to get derailed in their support because there are many positions to be occupied by women.

She said, “The governor is a listening governor and he is concerned about what the people say. The governor is an all inclusive politician that is ready to make sure Ogun State is stable.

“We need the best people for the job and women are going to have the best place in this government.

“Majority of the appointment made so far are women because this government believe women are backbone of any economic that cannot be neglected.”

She cited the newly appointed Head of Service, Mrs Amope Chokor as an example.

“We will ensure the remaining places to be occupied are largely dominated by women. Don’t be derailed, we gave gotten many opportunities for women in the state because we are concern about what will make our women better. ”

Earlier at the assembly, the aggrieved protesters urged the Assembly to follow its resolution on 35 per cent women representation in government.

The Speaker, Kunle Oluomo said the lawmakers would look into the demands of the women and ensure that proper actions are taking.

The speaker, who was represented by the Majority leader, Victor Elemide argued that women have dominated most of the appointments the governor has made, saying the assembly would meet with the governor and deliberate on how more women can be added to the commisoner nominees list and other appointments.