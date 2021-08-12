Ojiba tasks Anambra citizens on CVR, counsels IPOB on agitation

The South East Coordinator of the APC Ward-To-Ward Ambassadors (WWA), Comrade Akunwata Ejoh Ojiba has urged those of voting age in Anambra State to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise being conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and register to enable them exercise their franchise.

Making the call while speaking with newsmen in Onitsha, Ojiba, who was the defunct Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) Governorship Candidate in the 2016 Anambra Governorship election, encouraged the staff of INEC to continue to be diligent in the exercise to be able to get a good record of voters in the state.

Comrade Ojiba then appealed to the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to shelve its latest policy of shutting down the South East every Monday, given the current harsh economic realities biting hard on not only Ndigbo but also the entire nation.

The WWA South East Coordinator added that there is no economic wisdom in shutting down the region as virtually over half of the population of the zone in Igboland depends on daily income to feed their families and dependent ones.

Comrade Ojiba also enjoined all members of APC Ward-To-Ward Ambassadors (WWA) in Anambra State to close ranks and work with unity of purpose towards ensuring victory of the Andy Ubah governorship aspirations to usher in a new era in governance in the state