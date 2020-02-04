Okada ban protest: Police arrest 24 for blocking roads

By Oladapo Udom

The Police from Ijora Badia, Area B Command, on Monday, arrested 24 suspects for blocking major roads in Ijora, Lagos following a protest of the recent ban of motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) by the State Government.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement said the suspects caused major obstructions on the roads, burning tyres, looting and stealing from unsuspecting road users.

The effect of the ban of Okada and Keke, in Lagos State took effect on Feb. 1.

Elkana said that the suspects came out in large numbers, armed with cutlasses around Ijora Oloye, Amusu, Ijora 7up, Ijora under bridge, Sifa junction and Gaskiya gangare area, all within Ijora Badia Division.

“Police Officers from Ijora Badia, Area B Command and Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, were promptly deployed to the scenes.

“The situation was brought under control. The obstructions were cleared for free flow of traffic.

“No life was lost. 24 suspects were arrested. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court,” he said. (NAN)