Okowa buys 60 new buses for Delta Line, lauds God is Good partnership

As Deltans get ready to celebrate Christmas, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa inaugurated 60 buses for Delta Transports Services Limited (Delta Line) with a charge to the company to turn around its fortunes through improved services.

This is even as he commended the company for the improved operations recorded in the last 18 months under a new Public Private Partnership agreement with God is Good Transport Development Company (GTDC) testified that his administration took the right decision.

“I am very happy that in this festive season, we are inaugurating new buses for Delta Line and we thank God that 18 months down the line, we are reaping the benefits of the partnership with GTDC.

“Obviously, we are scaling to a new height and our people are happy; we are already in the process of concession on the airport.

“I believe that we will also concession the airport to those who can run it profitably, because as a government, we don’t have the expertise to fully run the operations of the airport.

“I thank the management of GTDC for effectively running the operations of Delta Line,” Okowa said.

Earlier, the Chairman of GTDC, Mr Chidi Ajaire, had in an address said that Gov. Okowa had successfully put Delta Line back on stream.

According to him, Delta Line has been adjudged as one of the few success stories in PPP in Nigeria.

Ajaire listed the achievements recorded by the company within the last 18 months and assured that “Delta Transport Services Limited will fully return to profitability and return value to all stakeholders by last quarter of 2021.”