Olu of Warri: Residents suspend commercial activities, as thousands head for coronation ceremony

By Peterson Ibi

Commercial activities and vehicular movement in Ugbangue, Ajamimogha and other majority Itsekiri areas in the oil rich city of Warri are currently shut, as thousands of people from home and abroad are currently trooping to various jetties at the various boat yards to board boats and ferries to Ode-Itsekiri, for the coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko as the 21th Olu of Warri.

Itsekiri monarchs are crowned at Ode-Itsekiri, (a small Island on the Warri River), the ancestral home of the Itsekiri people, but their palace is located in Ajamimogha, in Warri.

Guests heading for the ceremony at Ode-Itsekiri have converged at the various jetties meant to convey them as early as 6 am.

While transporters were able to ply their trades, shops are not currently opened for business, just as serious traffic gridlock is observed in major roads in Warri.

The development results in commuters groaning over their inability to get transportation to their various destinations.

At the time of filling this report, thousands of Itsekiri indigenes have gathered at the Warri boat yard, Warri Club, Uwangue Waterside, Ifiekporo waterside, awaiting the Olu-designate to appear for a boat regatta along the Warri river and a journey to Ode-Itsekiri where his coronation will be held.