Oluwo of Iwo beats fellow Oba during police mediated peace parley

Many traditional rulers in Osun State and ordinary citizens have reacted with revulsion as new of a physical attack by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi on another monarch during a peace meeting broke.

It all started after the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of zone 11, Bashir Makama, called a peace meeting amongst royal fathers from Iwo axis over pending land disputes.

It was in the middle of the meeting, which had other monarchs, senior police personnel, as well as government functionaries in attendance, that Oba Akanbi allegedly stood up from where he was sitting and descended on Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa town, inflicting injury on him.

Confirming the incident to journalists at the Osun State General Hospital, Osogbo, where the assaulted monarch was receiving treatment, the Olu of Ile-ogbo, Oba Agbaje Habeeb Adetoyese, who spoke on behalf of other monarchs said the development came as a shock to everyone at the meeting.

He said such act was strange and alien to the tenets of the traditional institutions in Yoruba land.

He accused Oluwo of threatening other monarchs at the meeting even after the unfortunate incident.

He said: “This is indeed a bestial conduct that is highly unbecoming of an ordinary individual, let alone a royal father. How could a monarch of Oluwo status descend so low to the level of physically assaulting another king in the presence of AIG; this is strange to say the least.

”He just stood up from where he was sitting without any provocation and started beating a revered monarch from Ogbaagba, it was the AIG himself that rescued the monarch from him.

“We are calling on Governor Oyetola to quickly suspend Oluwo with immediate effect, keeping him on that throne portends great danger to other kings and the state at large”.

Reacting to the allegation through a phone conversation, Oluwo simply said, “there is no issue at all. I wonder why they are so sensational about the issue, we would take care of it, why are they inviting you guys over such an issue, I don’t think it is necessary.”