One of two men killed by DSS at Igboho’s house was a blind man – lawyer

One of two men killed by DSS at Igboho’s house was a...

Pelumi Olajengbesi, lawyer to the now-released associatesof Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, has explained how operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) killed two persons during their raid of Igboho’s house .

DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said at briefing with journalists on July 1, that the raid was based on intelligence that Igboho was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the region. Thirteen associates of Igboho were also arrested during the rai.

Afunanya said when the security operatives approached the house, they were attacked by nine of Igboho’s boys who engaged them in a gun duel but were subsequently overpowered.

According to him, two of Igboho’s men were killed while an operative sustained injuries, however, Igboho escaped during the gun battle and is currently on the run.

But Olajengbesi, in an interview stated that the two persons killed were harmless.

The two persons killed have been identified as Saheed Adisa popularly called Adogan and Igboho’s maternal uncle known as Alfa.

On Monday, DSS released eight of the 12 Igboho’s associates after about 61 days in custody, while four others are still being held for ‘technical reason’.

Olajengbesi said: “The people that SSS claimed that they killed in gun duel, those people were actually hiding during the battle, trying to prevent themselves from being killed because any room the SSS operatives entered, they sprayed bullets.

“Those people were harmless, they were hiding, and they were in the dark.

“As a matter of fact, one of the person’s killed was because he was blind, he couldn’t see.

“Two persons were killed. One was blind. One was in the bathroom hiding, they got in there and sprayed bullets.

One of associates responded saying that “Alfa is the one, he could not see, those killed were hiding for safety.”