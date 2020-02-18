One shot, as Customs officers clash with smugglers in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

Pandemonium broke out in Obada-Idiemi along Imeko-Afon area of Ogun state on Monday when some suspected smugglers engaged the officers of the Nigeria Customs Service Area 1 in the state in a shootout.

The Public Relations Officer of NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Maiwada disclosed that some Customs officers were attacked by suspected smugglers who resisted attempts to bust their hideout.

He explained that the hoodlums started shooting at the joint task force when they were about evacuating smuggled goods from the hideout, saying that one of the youths assisting the Customs officers was shot during the attack.

The NCS PRO also said two vehicles attached to the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Customs Service respectively were equally pelted with bullets.

According to him, the team gallantly responded to the aggression and succeeded in evacuating one hundred and ten (110) bags of smuggled parboiled rice of 50kg each and arrested one suspect in connection with the incident and is currently undergoing interrogation.

He added, “at 0230hours of Monday 17th February, 2020, Officers and Men of Nigeria Customs Service Ogun I Command supported by personnel of the Nigerian Army on patrol, (based on credible intelligence) identified a hideout used by unscrupulous elements to stockpile smuggled rice and other prohibited items.

“In an effort to evacuate the ‘uncustomed’ goods from the scene, some daredevil criminals shot sporadically at Officers.

“In the melee that ensude, one patriotic youth who was assisting the team in the evacuation of the seized items was hit by a stray bullet and immediately rushed to the hospital where he is currently recieving medical attention.

“Furthermore, two official vehicles attached to the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Customs Service respectively were equally pelted with bullets (pictures attached).

“Similarly, the CAC Special Taskforce led by ASC I M Lawal made another discovery of new antics being employed by smugglers to beat ‘the eagle eyes’ of Officers and Men of the Command.

“Large quantity of smuggled rice which were carefully concealed in a volvo truck with Chasis number:YB1E6A2A2JB420916 and registration number: FFF–897 ZC (Ogun state) was criminaly disguised as Cassava Flour (White Elubo), Fufu and Maize.

“Further examination revealed four hundred and ten (410) bags of smuggled parboiled rice of 50kg each deceptively packaged in the said vehicle.

“To this end, Comptroller Agbara Michael assured members of the public that the renewed hostilities by armed smugglers will not deter the Command from discharging its statutory responsibilities.

“He emphatically pledged to decisively stop all forms of aggressions applied by smugglers in the interest of social and economic prosperity of our dear country.”