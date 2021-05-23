One Way: LASG begins prosecution of drivers, forfeiture of vehicles

The Chairman of the agency, Shola Jejeloye, was leading his team on a routine enforcement of traffic law in the metropolis when he ran into some of the vehicles driving against traffic on Airport Road on Friday night.

Further waiting in the the area by the team led to the seizure of more vehicles bringing the total to 10.

Expressing surprise about the unending attitude of some motorists still driving against the traffic in view of the impound and auction policy of the State Government, Jejeloye noted that, “forthwith, Taskforce would start prosecuting drivers of vehicles impounded for one way”.

He maintained that it is appalling that despite the seizure of vehicles and auctioning them after obtaining court order, a lot of motorists still drive against traffic, stressing that the agency would implement the Traffic Law on driving against the traffic completely.

Jejeloye noted that it has become necessary to forthwith begin the arrest and prosecution of drivers of vehicles impounded for driving against traffic because of the unyielding stance of many motorists still caught in the act.

He added that Lagos State Law provided for a year imprisonment for driver of vehicle impounded for one way as well as forfeiture of such vehicle.

“It is disturbing that you still find many highly enlightened motorists driving against traffic just like the uneducated ones.

In view of the fact that a lot of lives have been cut short by vehicles driving against traffic, many motorists are still in the habit of driving against the traffic, putting pedestrains and other road users lives in danger”, he stated.

He noted that the agency would step up efforts to ensure that perpetrators are made to face justice, adding that, no one would be spared in enforcing the law forthwith.

The make and registration of the 10 impounded vehicles are: Sinotruck (LND 26 XW), Toyota Corolla (BDG 935 FY), A – Zebra (AGL 18 AH), Ford Limited (PF 3622 SPY), Toyota Matrix (KSF 15 DS), Highlander (LSD 01 GR), Toyota Hiace (GGE 506 XZ), Mini Bus (BDG 484 TC), Toyota Hilux (KJA 392 XT) and Toyota Hilux (AAA 987 ET).

It would be recalled that Lagos State Traffic Law stipulates forfeiture of vehicle for driving against traffic along with a year imprisonment for a first offender; three years imprisonment and forfeiture of the vehicle to the State and capturing of data and biometrics for 2nd and subsequent offence.