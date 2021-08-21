Ooni, others present as Tsola Emiko is crowned Ogiame Atuwase III

By Peterson Ibi

Following the successful completion of traditional rites, Prince Tsola Emiko was on Saturday crowned as the 21th Olu of Warri.

He was crowned at Ode-Itsekiri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, in line with Itsekiri tradition.

He will now be addressed and called His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse lll.

His father was crowned Ogiame Atuwatse lI in 1987, and he reigned till 2015.

Earlier, a cross section of the crème de la crème of the Nigerian society gathered at Ode-Itsekiris, Warri South LGA of the State, to witness the coronation ceremony of Prince Tsola Emiko as the 21th Olu of Warri.

Among top dignitaries currently present at the venue of the ceremony include the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Chief Festu Keyamo, who reoresented Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Top traditional rulers from across the country, led by the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ọjájá II, witnessed the crowning of the Warri Monarch.

Other prominent citizens of the country present include former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, NFF President, Mr Amaju Pinnick and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase.