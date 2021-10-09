Operation Dawn troops kill three ‘unknown gunmen’ in Anambra shootout, one policeman killed

By Onuora Aninwobodo

Troops of Sector 5 of Exercise Golden Dawn deployed in Anambra have killed three gunmen who attacked a Nigerian Police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway on 7 October 2021, the Army has announced.

Army Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement that the soldiers engaged and overwhelmed the gunmen with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the scene.

“Troops however gave them a hot pursuit, and engaged the gunmen in a gun duel,” he said. “The three gunmen, who drove in two vehicles ( a Hilux and Hummer bus), eventually succumbed to troops’ effective firepower, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

” +Troops also recovered one vehicle and 2 motorcycles, while conducting further exploitation of the general area for the fleeing terrorists.

“Unfortunately, a policeman paid the supreme price, in the line of duty, for his country.

” +The Chief of Army Staff commends the troops for the feat and urges them to sustain the momentum against all criminal elements operating in the region. The COAS also sympathises with the family of the fallen hero and prays for the repose of his soul.”