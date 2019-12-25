Oshiomhole rejects Obaseki’s Christmas gift of 4 cows, 10 bags of rice

By Peterson lbi

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has allegedly rejected Christmas gifts sent to his home by the state government.

A statement from the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the gifts which included four cows and ten bags of rice, were turned down by mother of the former Governor of Edo state.

According to the statement, “It was gathered that messengers from the state government were dispatched to deliver the conventional Christmas presents reserved for former governors of Edo State to Comrade Oshiomhole but were turned back.

“The messengers said they met the mother of the former governor, who rejected the items, stating that her son would not accept the gifts.

“The distribution of Christmas gifts is an annual ritual by the state government, which serves as an expression of love, further strengthening the ties between the government and the people.

“The gifts are distributed to government functionaries, political appointees, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, heads of institutions of higher learning, among other prominent people in society.”

The statement further noted that Obaseki and Oshiomhole “have been locked in a political tussle over the governor’s policy choices focused on prioritising the peoples’ welfare as against pressures by a handful of politicians to share the state’s resources.

“The Governor had set the political rift aside to perform the ritual of sending the gifts to Comrade Oshiomhole.”