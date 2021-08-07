Osun herbalists kill customer, share body parts with others for money

Two herbalists have narrated how a customer who approached them to do money ritual was killed and dismembered.

Faseun Afolabi confessed to the police that one 35-year-old Ayo approached him for money ritual. But according to him, he had not done it before.

He said he approached another herbalist friend, Fadare Afolabi, who told him to use Ayo, who came for money, for their own money ritual.

“Ayo came to my place for a money ritual and I told him it’s hard but he insisted on it. I approached my friend, Fadare who told me that we can use the boy for our own money ritual.

“Fadare called one man named Taye and he gave the boy one medicine. I held his leg while Faseun held his hands; Taye strangulated him till he died.

“I was given his two hands and the heart. I sold one hand for N20,000 while I gave out the other hand and the heart for free,” Faseun narrated.

In his own confession, Fadare said he used the deceased’s head and legs for money ritual.

Osun State Police command on Saturday paraded six suspects over the alleged murder, butchering and selling the body parts of the 35-year-old man.

The suspects are; Faseun Afolabi, 40, Fadare Afolabi, 38, Adeleke Kabiru, 37, Oloyede Maruf, 39, Oseni Mukaila, 24, Badmus Sairu, 27.

While parading the suspects, the State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode said on May 24, 2021, the mother of the victim lodged a complaint to the Police that her son, Fasesan Ayoade Moses left the house that he was going to the studio and since then, he did not return home.

The police boss said detectives from the anti-kidnapping unit swung into action and conducted an intelligence led-investigation which led to the arrest of Faseun Afolabi.

“The suspect who initially denied to have knowledge of the whereabouts of the victim, confirmed that he knew him. After diligent investigation and intelligence led evidences, the suspect Afolabi finally confessed to have conspired with two of his cohorts Fadare Afolabi and Taiwo (surname yet unknown) to kill the victim.

“They also confessed to have butchered and sold the heart to Adeleke Kabiru at the cost N15,000 while the head, leg and wrist were sold to Adeleke Kabiru, Oloyede Maruf, Oseni Mukaila and Badmus Sairu.”

The police boss stated that in view of the facts, the investigation team took immediate action and succeeded in arresting all the suspects mentioned except Taiwo, who is now at large.

He said the principal suspect led the detectives to Fidibomi area of Ikirun where the victim was killed, butchered and the remaining parts buried.

“The remains of the deceased was exhumed and taken to UNIOSUN morgue for autopsy where the mother of the victim identified the last cloth worn by her son (deceased).”

He noted that efforts are ongoing to nab the fleeing suspect and the arrested ones will be charged to court after concluding investigation.