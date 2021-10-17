Otiotio emerges party chairman, as APC conducts peaceful state congress in Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State Chapter, Saturday conducted a peaceful state Congress to elect its 36 State Executive Committee (SEC) members. The congress, which was held at the state party secretariat located along Mbiama/Yenagoa Road, witnessed the presence of major stakeholders led by the Senator Biobarakuma Degi- Eremienyo, two members of Federal House of Representatives, Isreal Sunny-Goli and Hon. Preye Influence Oseke.

The Leader of the Party in the State and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, was however absent but his political machine held sway.

At the end of the execricise, Chief Dennis Otiotio, a doctorate holder in Law, emerged State Chairman with Hon Ebipadei Fekoweimo, a former member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, as State Secretary. Media and Political Strategist, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, was returned as State Publicity Secretary.

The Chairman of the 7-man State Congress Committee, DCP Yusuf Aurelius Adejo (rtd), described the election as peaceful and a family affair.

Also speaking, the member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Hon. Preye Oseke, commended the conduct of the exercise, predicting that the emergence of Otiotio as Chairman will lead to a new dawn for the APC in Bayelsa.

The full list of the newly elected APC Bayelsa State Executive Committee is as follows:

1: Chief Dennis Otiotio – Chairman

2: Hon. Francis Kolokolo – Deputy Chairman

3: Hon. ThankGod Deizigha – Vice Chairman (Central)

4: Hon. George Otto – Vice Chairman (West)

5: Hon. Martins Alabo – Vice Chairman (East)

6: Hon. Ebipadei Fekoweimo – Secretary

7: Hon. Nerius Owutuomo – Assistant Secretary

8: Hon. Preye Agama – Youth Leader

9: Hon. Doumo Isaac – Deputy Youth Leader

10: Hon. Ebizimor Romeo – Bayelsa West Youth Leader

11: Hon. Donny Sigah – Bayelsa Central Youth Leader

12: Hon. Eriaye Gift Jasper – Bayelsa East Youth Leader

13: Mrs Ebiere Akpobasa – Woman Leader

14: Mrs Pamela Douglas – Assistant Woman Leader

15: Mrs Seikemefa Akamu – Bayelsa West Woman Leader

16: Mrs Ikadoi Francis – Bayelsa East Woman Leader

17: Mrs Isowei Leigha – Bayelsa Central Woman Leader

18: Hon. Ogisaman Orubo – Financial Secretary

19: Hon. Abosi Felegha – Assistant Financial Secretary

20: Hon. Doifie Buokoribo – Publicity Secretary

21: Mr. Tamaratare Tamaratare Otis Zuokumor – Assistant Publicity Secretary

22: Hon. Ebimene Emmanuel – Treasurer

23: Hon. Lawrence Yongosi – Assistant Treasurer

24: Prince Tokpo Coronation – Organising Secretary

25: Hon. Bedford Woyengilayefa – Assistant Organising Secretary

26: Barr Bipeledei Efieseimokumor – Legal Adviser

27: Barr Doumo Ogbomani – Assistant Legal Adviser

28: Hon. Ebikinei Tekerebo – Auditor

29: Hon. Sinime Benjamin – Assistant Auditor

30: Hon. Abi Morris – Welfare Secretary

31: Hon. Jacob Jonah – Assistant Welfare Secretary

32: Comr. Austin B Jonah – Physically Challenged

33: Ikisikpo Marcus – Ex-Officio I.

34: Awini Gerenkeme – Ex-Officio II.

35: Humphrey Highlife – Ex-Officio III.

36: Suoyo Amaran – Ex-Officio IV.