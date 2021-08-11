Over 100 primary school pupils in Niger state benefit from BCCAF education empowerment program

Over 100 pupils of Kwamba primary school and Kpaha primary school, all in Suleja suburb of Niger State, have benefited from Beyond Community Care Foundation (BCCF) education empowerment program, geared towards giving hope to the less privileged in the society.

The school fees of these pupils and other educational materials were paid for by the foundation in fulfilment of their avowed belief of making the society a better place.

The School, L. E. A Primary school Kwamba Suleja was established since 1976 and have over 1000 pupil.

Presenting the donation on behalf of the foundation, its founder, Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo, represented by Mr Onuora Aninwobodo said that Beyond Community Care Foundation has the sole aim of developing people, lifting humanity from poverty and hopelessness, by uplifting the needy in communities across Nigeria and beyond.

He said the foundation believes that the world can be made a better place by developing people through sound education and education should be seen as a right of every child and not a privilege.

Igwe Ezebuilo charged the teachers to judiciously use the funds provided for those that cannot pay their school fees and distribute the writing materials to pupils who their parents would not afford the materials at the moment.

One of the Directors of the Foundation, Hajiya Mariam Bello on her part urged the school management to articulate other of their needs, as the foundation initiated by Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo and other like minds is poised to provide access to quality education for the brilliant poor but disadvantaged children and improve the standard of education in the country.

Head Teacher of Kwamba Primary school, Saidu Tanimu thanked the Foundation for giving hope to these less privileged children and called on other well-meaning individuals and organizations to emulate the charitable dispossession of the founder of the organization Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo and Beyond Community Care Foundation Board of Trustees for the gesture.

At Kpaha primary school, located on top of one of the Suleja Hills, the foundation equally paid the schools fees of the pupils and donated some educational materials worth thousands of Naira.

Beyond Community Care Foundation has a firm belief that individuals, communities, corporate organizations, non-governmental organizations and international organizations and agencies must be deeply involved in the efforts at reducing poverty in the land, enhancing rural development and ensure the overall national development of the country through qualitative education.