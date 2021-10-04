Oyo govt. begins conversion process for 1572 officers

The Oyo State Government on Monday, said it has commenced conversion exercise for One Thousand Five hundred and Seventy-two (1572) Officers across Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State.

The exercise which is expected to last for some weeks at the Civil Service Commission Headquarters, Secretariat, Ibadan, commenced on September 30, 2021.

In a tatement signed by the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Alh Kamoru Abíọ́dún Adéríbigbé, the exercise is consequent upon the approval of the Executive Governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

Adéríbigbé said in order to identify the best hands, a weeding test would be administered to the candidates, he therefore called on the participants to demonstrate sufficient eagerness to make a difference in their service to the State.

The statement enjoined affected officers to visit the commission on dates allotted to them, while it assured them that the exercise will be in line with the State Government’s quality assurance principle.

“The process which starts from Thursday, 30th September, 2021, will run through 11th October, 2021 in the first instance, while further screening of officers who will sit for Weeding test will follow thereafter”, the statement reads.

“As usual, the conversion will be in line with the template of merit and competence introduced by our amiable Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as available vacancies declared by the MDAS that will accommodate the officers.

“Affected officers are therefore enjoined to appear at the Civil Service Commission on dates allotted to them. They are also to come along with the originals and photocopies of their credentials and also be covid-19 compliant”, the statement said.