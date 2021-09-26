Oyo govt, UBEC adopt Iwe-Kika for out-of-school children

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has adopted a literacy book, Iwe-Kika for implementation of Better Education Service Delivery for All in Oyo State.



Iwe-Kika is a fun and interactive teaching tool that uses phonics literacy teaching methodology in Yoruba language. The book is recommended by the Universal Basic Education Commission for BESDA States.

Speaking at the end of a 3-day meeting on content development and adoption of Iwe Kika in Ibadan today, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran said the literary book is recommended to teach out of school children, because of the way that it quickly provides children with the skills needed to read and write in Yoruba language.

He noted that the Oyo State Government, in collaboration with UBEC and World Bank has purchased and distributed 31,302 Dandan l’eko and Jolly phonics textbooks to 1200 schools in the 21 BESDA Local Government Universal Basic Education Areas.

Adeniran added that the State Government and UBEC allocated N135, 261, 450.00 on Dadan leko books in schools, while N9, 273, 319 was allocated for Jolly phonics.

The SUBEB boss reiterated Oyo State Government’s commitment to the BESDA course of ridding the streets of out-of-school children and ensuring they are retained in classrooms.

Speaking earlier, a co-author of Iwe-Kika, Prof. Omobola Adelore said the books are designed to be kept in the hearts and minds of children.

She said the books would improve the literacy level of the children, as it has been designed to ease the learning process of the children.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Olusanjo Adeniyi opined that the adoption and use of Iwe-Kika would improve the reading and writing skills of children within the basic education age.

He thanked the Universal Basic Education Commission and Oyo State Government for their timely intervention in salvaging the deficiency revealed through the constant monitoring by the SUBEB team.

Iwe Kika was written by the Department of Adult Education, University of Ibadan. Professor Duro Adeleke of the Department of Yoruba; Prof. Omobola Adelore, of the Department of Adult Education and others co-authored it.