Police launch investigation after soldiers took over Osodi to avenge air force serviceman killed by mob

Police launch investigation after soldiers took over Osodi to avenge air force...

There is pandemonium, with traders and passengers stranded at Oshodi, Lagos State, as soldiers have taken over major places in the area following a fatal protest.

The military personnel stormed the area on Thursday morning to avenge the death of an officer of the Nigerian Air Force, who was allegedly mobbed to death by hoodlums.

Many vehicles, especially commercial buses, were destroyed, while some persons were assaulted by the aggrieved security operatives.

Some residents heading to work were trapped in the ensuing violence while students have fled back home.

Traders cleaning up their stores on the day of the weekly sanitation also fled just as some transporters abandoned their vehicles.

Soldiers targeting hoodlums are currently marching across the streets.

The situation has compounded the traffic woe in the cosmopolitan city as there is currently no movement in and out the part of Oshodi where the rampaging soldiers are. Oshodi is a major transport hub for the state.

Police were later deployed to the area to restore order

Muyiwa Adejobi, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said the commissioner of police has directed that an investigation be carried out on the unrest.

The conflict started at the Capa Park/Mosafejo area of Osodi earlier today Thursday 20th May, 2021 at 7am.

Part of the statement released by the police reads: “We urge Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses in the area and in the state in general.

It added that there is “No cause for alarm. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that intensive patrol be emplaced in the area.”