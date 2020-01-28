PEGA Foundation brings succour to less privileged In Ogun, Oyo and FCT

Prince Ekunola Gbenga Abraham (Pega) and Friends Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has extended a hand of fellowship to the sick, widows and orphans as part of its goals to alleviate poverty and improve living conditions in Ogun, Oyo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country.

According to the founder/Director of the Foundation, Prince Ekunola Gbenga, explained that the foundation latest move was informed by pitiable conditions of widows, sick and less-privileged in the society as well as determination to boost their confidence.

Ekunola, who decried the level of poverty particularly in rural communities within the country, attributed the situation to poor attention by the three tiers of government.

The empowerment came in the form of settlement of Hospital bills of patients, donation of foodstuff, skills acquisition and business development for widows and orphans in Ogun, Oyo and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Plans are also underway to extend the gesture to other parts of the country in the nearest future.

In Ogun State, Pega and Friends Foundation helped raise fund for individuals in dire need of financial help for medical purpose in some of hospital visited which includes State Hospital Ijaye Abeokuta, also visited Ogun State Juveline Centre where materials in different kind and food items were donated.

In Ibadan, Oyo state, our NGO supported the hospital bills of cancer patient and other supportive aid to the family.

Also in Ilaro Ogun State, a liver disorder patient was assisted.

Founder of the Foundation, Ekunola Gbenga, confirmed the effort of the foundation on widows, Orphan and less privileges across the nation, he said, that the gesture was to extend hand of fellowship to the less privileged especially widows and orphans in the society.

Ekunola reiterated the commitment of the foundation to raise the hopes of the needy in the society.

“The foundation was established to alleviate sufferings and pains of the less-privileged in the society.

“I know what it means for someone to be sick, homeless or to live in a house with a leaking roof, wealth would be meaningless if it cannot be used to better the lives of the needy.

“I would also want to implore the rich and wealthy in our society to come to the aid of the poor in the society through several interventions like provide jobs creation for the youths; build skills acquisition centres for willing adults, market stalls for men and women and others”, he said.

PEGA disclosed further that the foundation was focused at enhancing the quality of life of Nigerians by promote health, socio-economic development and status of vulnerable and disadvantaged women, children, youths and men in community and welfare, character management & rehabilitation programs for inmates.

He said, “We go round Nigeria to help the underprivileged in the society and this we have been doing over the years. To change our society and make the world a better place we must love, give and share no matter how small.”

He added that the NGO is solely funded by Prince Ekunola Gbenga Abraham (PEGA) and his friends across Nigeria.