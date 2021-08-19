Planned coronation of Sultan Of Edo State brews tension in Benin Kingdom

By Peterson Ibi

Plans by some in Benin to coronate one Idris Adanno as Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State, is gradually generating palpable tension across Benin Kingdom.

The coronation ceremony is slated to hold on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Rialto Hotel, Eyaen, a suburb community in Benin City.

Interestingly, the Hotel is owned by a Duke in Benin Kingdom, Osazuwa Iduriase.

Invitation card to the coronation ceremony was sighted on Facebook.

Prominent Benin youth who reacted on Facebook, frowned at the planned coronation of a Sultan within the kingdom.

President of Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM), Elder Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, said Benin indigenes will do whatever it will take to resist what he described as “evil act” by persons who are bent on fomenting trouble.

“This will never happen in Benin Kingdom, we are Benin,” Ugbo added.

Also reacting, the Coordinator-General of Great Benin Descendants (GBD), Imasuen Izoduwa said the organization would meet and lock up the hotel-venue of the coronation, for allowing “such nonsense” in the land.

“We will meet later today so we can lock up that hotel by tomorrow or next for allowing such nonsense in our land. Enough is enough, I will no longer take any of this in our Kingdom,” he said.

Efforts to reach mobile phones numbers on the card for a reaction failed, as valls made to them failed to connect.