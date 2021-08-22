Plateau crisis: Ogun evacuates its stranded indigenes who are UniJos students

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Following killings in some areas in Jos, Plateau State capital, the Ogun State Government says it has evacuated stranded indigenes who are students of the University of Jos.

The management of the University of Jos had suspended the ongoing second semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session, following the recent killings. Four students have reportedly lost their lives to the attacks.

The Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on Students’ Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi on Sunday in Abeokuta told newsmen that Governor Dapo Abiodun had ordered evacuation of students who are indigenes of the state.

Adeyemi said the state provided five buses and security escorts for the students to guarantee their safe return home.

According to him, the evacuation was done in conjunction with all relevant stakeholders, including security agencies, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS).

His words: “In line with the policy of Governor Dapo Abiodun on the protection of lives and property of every Ogun State indigene, the governor has ordered the immediate evacuation of all the indigenes of the state studying at the University of Jos. This followed the crisis which erupted as a result of the killings of four students of the institution.

“We have provided five buses and security escorts to bring our children back home safely. No indigene of this state will be allowed to suffer or be abandoned irrespective of their political or religious affiliation. They are Ogun people and it is our duty to ensure their safety”.

In the same vein, the NAOSS President, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi said state officials have already evacuated about 80 students and some Corps members who are indigenes of the state from the troubled area.

Ogunrombi lauded the state government for urgently coming to the aid of the students.

“We requested for two buses, but the state government magnanimously released five buses, not only buses, but with military escort. So, the students have been evacuated and taken to a save haven.

“As at last time we spoke with the team, about 80 students have been evacuated. Then, they said some Corps members are also joining them”.