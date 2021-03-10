Please release my loved ones unhurt, woman begs kidnappers of her husband, son

Please release my loved ones unhurt, woman begs kidnappers of her husband,...

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

Mrs. Augustina Osakwe, whose husband, Mr. Godwin Osakwe, was kidnapped along with their 17-year-old son, has appealed to their abductors to release her loved ones unhurt, as it has been difficult for her to raise the ransom demanded.

Mr. Osakwe and his son were recently abducted by gunmen at the notorious Ahor village slope section of the Benin bypass.

They were coming from the Oluku end of the bypass and heading towards Benin-Auchi Road side, when they were kidnapped.

It was gathered that upon sighting their victims, the hoodlums shot sporadically, forcing them to stop their car.

The gunmen thereafter marched the victims into the Bush, abandoning their car on the roadside.

Operatives of Ahor police station have since recovered the car.

It was gathered that the abductors, who contacted Mrs. Osakwe through her husband’s mobile phone, are asking for the sum of N6 million to secure the release of the father and his son.

Mrs. Osakwe is however finding it difficult to raise the money.

She said: “l have gone round everywhere looking for money to drop as ransom, but it is very difficult. I have been begging the kidnappers not to hurt my husband and son.

“I am still trying to raise the money for them,” she said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Philip Ogbadu on Tuesday boasted that kidnappers will no longer keep victims with them longer than four hours before they are rescued by the police.

Ogbadu who stayed this during his visit to the secrateriat of the Edo NUJ, also stated that he has positioned his operatives at flas hpoints in the state, including the notorious Ahor area.

It is left to se how he hopes to make real his promise.