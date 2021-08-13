Plucky Brentford record Premier League debut victory with 2-0 defeat of Arsenal

Yep, they’re buzzing! Brentford become the seventh debut team to win their first PL match after promotion, and with that they go top of the league tonight! Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard – with his first for the club – sealed a famous win.

As for Arsenal, more questions than answers after that one, with fans wondering what further misery lies ahead as the league progresses.

Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard struck in either half as Brentford’s debut Premier League season got off to a dream start with a 2-0 home win against Arsenal.

Bryan Mbeumo went close to firing the promoted Bees into a 12th-minute lead, but his shot from Ivan Toney’s pass clipped the right post.

Brentford went 1-0 up on 22 minutes when Arsenal failed to clear their lines and Ethan Pinoock nodded on for Canos, who rifled past Bernd Leno at his near post.

Mbuemo could have doubled the hosts’ lead just before half-time but he pulled his shot wide, while Emile Smith-Rowe and Granit Xhaka went close for Arsenal after the break.

Norgaard made the points safe 17 minutes from time, powering through a packed defence to head in Mads Bech’s long throw, before David Raya preserved their clean sheet with a fine save from Nicolas Pepe.

Brentford fully deserve their victory, getting their debut Premier League campaign off to a dream start.

For Arsenal, meanwhile, there are few saving graces other than the fact that it’s the first match of the season and they still have 37 games to redeem themselves. Barring Tierney, Smith Rowe and, at times, Lokonga, it has to go down as a very, very poor performance all told.