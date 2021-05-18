Police announce rescue of abducted UNIJOS don, Prof Ayanbimpe and hubby

A professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology University of Jos(UNIJOS), Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband kidnapped by gunmen in Jos, the Plateau state capital on Monday have been rescued by security operatives.

The Nation reports the Professor was abducted in the early hours of Monday with her husband.

Police sources say the couple were released unhurt.

Gunmen had stormed the couple’s residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Area and whisked them away.

Spokesman of Plateau Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, who confirmed their rescue, said: “With the concerted efforts of the Police Tactical team Plateau State Command, Hunters and Vigilantes, the Kidnapped victims Prof Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband Mr Isaac Ayanbimpe were released unhurt.”