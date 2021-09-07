Police arrest 64-year-old man for rape of two-year old girl in Ogun 

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

A 64- year- old man, Ayotunde Taiwo has been arrested by men of Ogun State police command for defiling a two-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported at about 11am of Tuesday, 7th of September 2021.

A statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi revealed that the mother of the victim noticed that her daughter could not walk well, and when she inspected her body, she saw blood gushing out of her private part.

“When she asked her daughter about what happened to her, the little girl pointed to the house opposite their own house. On getting to the house, the suspect was met washing his blood stained boxer shot, indicating that he just had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl,” the statement indicated.

Oyeyemi said upon the report, the Dpo Agbado division, Kehinde Kuranga details his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Family Support Unit at Ota area command for further investigation and prosecution.