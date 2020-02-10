Police arrests man who burnt his son’s buttocks over missing piece of fish

By Michael Adesanya

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested one Idowu Sikiru for inflicting grevious harm on the body of his five- year old son, Segun Sikiru over an allegation that the boy stole a piece of fish.

Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said in Abeokuta on Sunday that the incident happened at Itowo, Ijebu-Igbo area of the State.

The statement indicated that the suspect was arrested following an information received by the police from members of the public who alerted the police that the suspect was about to kill the small boy.

“On the strength of the information, the DPO, Ijebu Igbo division, Kazeem Solotan quickly mobilized his detectives to the area where the suspect was arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect accused the boy of stealing a cooked fish and he put an aluminum plate on fire and when the plate was red hot, he forcefully sat the boy on it thereby given the victim a serious burnt on his buttock.

” He equally used the plate to burn the victim’s fingers and part of his mouth. The victim has been rushed to the hospital for medical attention”, the statement indicated.

The commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of

the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.