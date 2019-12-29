Police arrest man who connived with his mother, pastor to kill LASU final year girlfriend for ritual

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

A 23-year-old man, Adeeko Owolabi and his mother have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command along with a pastor, Segun Philip over the killing of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Favour Daley-Oladele.

The deceased, a final year sociology student of Lagos State University, was reported to have left home to an unknown destination on the 8th of December 2019 and had not been seen since then, hence she was reported missing by her parents at Mowe Police Station.

Upon the report, the DPO Mowe division, Marvis Jayeola detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the 22-year-old girl.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, the detectives went into full scale technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts paid off when the movement of the deceased was traced to a white garment church at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State being pastored by Philip.

Getting to the church, Oyeyemi said, “the self acclaimed pastor was promptly arrested but he was quick to inform the detectives that the girl was brought to him by her boyfriend Adeeko Owolabi who was still within the vicinity of the church. The said boyfriend was traced and apprehended immediately”.

On interrogation, Owolabi confessed to the police that the deceased was his girlfriend and that he lured her to Ikoyi-Ile where he had perfected plans with the so-called pastor to use her for money making ritual.

The statement said,”He (Owolabi) stated further that while the girl was sleeping, the pastor gave him a pestle with which he used to smash the head of the girl and the pastor quickly used a knife to cut off her neck, ripped open her chest and removed her heart which he used in preparing a concoction for him and his mother to eat”.

When asked what pushed him to such devilish act, Owolabi told the police “he decided to go into money ritual because things are not going well with his parents economically, most especially his mother, who used to be the breadwinner of the family; and when he sought for assistance from the pastor, he was asked to bring a human being for that purpose and the available person at that time was his girlfriend”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the police criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation.

Ebrimson, who described the gruesome murder of the deceased as superlative degree of wickedness, vowed to ensure that all the suspects face the full wrath of the law.